CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CYTR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

