Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNTGY stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

