CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
CNP Assurances Company Profile (Get Rating)
