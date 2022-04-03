Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.21 ($40.89).

EPA RNO opened at €24.08 ($26.46) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

