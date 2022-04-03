JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($68.13) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP opened at €51.69 ($56.80) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.91. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.