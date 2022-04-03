Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.39 ($3.72).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.10 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.10).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

