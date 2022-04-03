Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
