CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

