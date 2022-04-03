Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.22) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.55) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.16) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

