Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

CGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

