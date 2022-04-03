FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VINC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

