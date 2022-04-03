FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

TSE YRI opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.57. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders sold a total of 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

