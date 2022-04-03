FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after buying an additional 189,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

