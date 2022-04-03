FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Switch, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Switch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of SWCH opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Switch has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

