FY2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of PAYX opened at $138.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.