Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

