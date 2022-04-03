Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 297.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.25 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.