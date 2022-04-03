Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 297.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.25 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

