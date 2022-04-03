Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.