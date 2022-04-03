Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

