DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $115.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year sales of $411.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DocGo.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. DocGo has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

