Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
CTHR stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
