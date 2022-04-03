DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DRD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 691.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

