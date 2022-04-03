StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.34 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
