StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.34 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fanhua by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

