$225.57 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $225.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.03 million and the lowest is $223.11 million. Albany International posted sales of $222.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $951.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.