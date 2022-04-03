Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 10,465 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after buying an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after buying an additional 1,031,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after buying an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

