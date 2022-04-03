Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

