Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

