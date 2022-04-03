Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

