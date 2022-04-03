Piper Sandler Comments on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Professional in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PFHD opened at $22.46 on Friday. Professional has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Professional during the third quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Professional during the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Professional by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

