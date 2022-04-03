Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of PEBK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.