Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

