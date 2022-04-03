GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

