First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
