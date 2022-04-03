First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.