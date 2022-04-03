Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

