Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.16.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
