Brokers Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 82,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

