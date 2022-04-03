Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

