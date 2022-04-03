Brokers Issue Forecasts for City Holding’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for City in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CHCO opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

