Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $27.29. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 79,726 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.
The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
