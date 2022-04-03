Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $27.29. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 79,726 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

