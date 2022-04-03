Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.50. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 22,518 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.85.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
