Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.50. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 22,518 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.