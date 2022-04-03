Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 268,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 499,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a market cap of C$276.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

