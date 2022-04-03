StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

