iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $121.21 and last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 6476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

