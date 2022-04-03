New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 78,868 shares traded.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are going to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

