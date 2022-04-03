I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $17.75. I-Mab shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 704 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

