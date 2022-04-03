StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

