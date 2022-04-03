Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GHM. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.38 on Friday. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Graham by 9,940.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

