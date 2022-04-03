StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Kraton alerts:

NYSE:KRA opened at $46.49 on Friday. Kraton has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $512.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.