StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
KTCC opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.62.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
