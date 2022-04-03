Piper Sandler Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.63 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $432.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.