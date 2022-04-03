Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

MGY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $55,952,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $39,996,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

