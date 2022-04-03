Piper Sandler Weighs in on Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

